Company Profile

Wolverton & Associates

Wolverton & Associates logo
Wolverton & Associates, has been in operation for 25 years. Our Corporate Office is located in Duluth, Georgia and we are registered to provide professional engineering services in 33 states.

We offer in-house professional consulting services in numerous fields for both public agencies and private sector clients including:

Civil Engineering / Site Development
Transportation Engineering
Traffic Engineering
Landscape Architecture
Telecommunications
Land Surveying & S.U.E.

Contact Information

Address
6745 Sugarloaf Parkway. Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 227
Phone
770-447-8999

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