Here at Workbench Warehouse, all our products, especially our heavy duty workbenches-are made with you, the skilled professional, in mind. Our premium quality satisfaction guarantee ensures our products leave the factory and are delivered to you as you see them and not in a box!



All our metal folders and pan brake finger folders are all Australian made. We've also added a 4-metre digital automatically controlled guillotine, so each bench is cut with unwavering precision. Combining laser cutting