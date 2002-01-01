Company Profile
World Future Council Foundation
The World Future Council brings the interests of future generations to the centre of policy making. Its up to 50 eminent members from around the globe have already successfully promoted change. The Council addresses challenges to our common future and provides decision-makers with effective policy solutions. In-depth research underpins advocacy work for international agreements, regional policy frameworks and national lawmaking and thus produces practical and tangible results.
Contact Information
- Address
- Bei den Mühren 70, Hamburg, Hamburg 20457 83
- Phone
- +49 40 3070 914 0