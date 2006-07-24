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World's First Synchronized Segway's

World's First Synchronized Segway's logo
MAUI SEGWAY TOURS MAKE THEIR DEBUT
ON THE LANDSCAPE OF LAHAINA AND KAANAPALI RESORTS Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii (July 24, 2006) Aloha Toy Store MotorSports, Mauis Premiere Transportation Company, introduces the first authorized Synchronized Segway Guided Tours. call 1-808-661-9000 or visit www.mauisegwaytours.com

The Gliding Gecko of Maui

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