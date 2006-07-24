World's First Synchronized Segway's

MAUI SEGWAY TOURS MAKE THEIR DEBUT

ON THE LANDSCAPE OF LAHAINA AND KAANAPALI RESORTS Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii (July 24, 2006) Aloha Toy Store MotorSports, Mauis Premiere Transportation Company, introduces the first authorized Synchronized Segway Guided Tours. call 1-808-661-9000 or visit www.mauisegwaytours.com



The Gliding Gecko of Maui