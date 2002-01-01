Company Profile
World Wind & Solar
WWS provides a comprehensive list of services to utility-scale wind and solar farms, including:
Wind Services:
Turbine Repair & Maintenance
BOP Management
Retrofits & Upgrades
FAA Light Installation
Skilled Manpower & more
Solar Services:
Solar Farm Mowing
Erosion Control
Inverter Maintenance
Panel Washing
Skilled Manpower & More
WWS deploys teams of safety qualified professionals to every job site, all of whom possess our "Here to Serve" attitude. Contact us for a free consultation.
Wind Services:
Turbine Repair & Maintenance
BOP Management
Retrofits & Upgrades
FAA Light Installation
Skilled Manpower & more
Solar Services:
Solar Farm Mowing
Erosion Control
Inverter Maintenance
Panel Washing
Skilled Manpower & More
WWS deploys teams of safety qualified professionals to every job site, all of whom possess our "Here to Serve" attitude. Contact us for a free consultation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 915 Tehachapi Willow Spring Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561 227
- Phone
- 661-822-4877
- Website
- https://worldwindsolar.com/