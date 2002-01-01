Company Profile
wotech solar group limited
wotech Solar located in shanghai china , is a high-tech-enterprise committed to new energy sources development. We're professionally engaged in research, design and sales of solar panels, solar power system and solar lighting products. Meanwhile, wotech Solar sells solar modules to solar system integrators and distributors located in various markets around the world, including Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea.With good raw material suppliers, advanced manufacturing equipment
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.199, xinyu Rd, zhabei, shanghai, shanghai 200000 45
- Phone
- 0086-021-62099100
- info@wotechsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.wotechsolar.com