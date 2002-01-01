Company Profile
WPP ENERGY CORP
WPP Energy Corp is an independent engineering and consulting firm dedicated to the promotion of the most current technologies for the recovery of energy from waste. In our opinion, the waste problem" is the solution to your energy needs"
WPP Power Plant technology converts almost any waste material into usable products such as electricity ethanol vitrified glass other salable products. This is a true waste to energy system that goes way beyond the traditional incinerator and beyond standard gas
WPP Power Plant technology converts almost any waste material into usable products such as electricity ethanol vitrified glass other salable products. This is a true waste to energy system that goes way beyond the traditional incinerator and beyond standard gas
Contact Information
- Address
- 252 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 227
- Phone
- 516 806 6056
- admin@wppenergy.com
- Website
- http://wppenergy.com