Company Profile

Wuhan Easysight Technology Co.,Ltd.

Wuhan Easysight Technology Co.,Ltd. logo
"Wuhan Easy-Sight Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise which takes maintenance and repair technology and materials of drainage network detection equipment as the core of industrial technologies. We are dedicated to providing urban cities with high-efficiency and environment-friendly intelligent drainage comprehensive solutions. With integration of industry, university and research, Easy-Sight has become a leading enterprise of pipeline detection equipment in China

Contact Information

Address
No.9-2, Wudayuan No.1 Road, GEO OFFICE,Donghu High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei 430074 45
Phone
027-59376719

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