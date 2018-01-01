Company Profile
Wuhan Easysight Technology Co.,Ltd.
"Wuhan Easy-Sight Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise which takes maintenance and repair technology and materials of drainage network detection equipment as the core of industrial technologies. We are dedicated to providing urban cities with high-efficiency and environment-friendly intelligent drainage comprehensive solutions. With integration of industry, university and research, Easy-Sight has become a leading enterprise of pipeline detection equipment in China
Contact Information
- Address
- No.9-2, Wudayuan No.1 Road, GEO OFFICE,Donghu High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei 430074 45
- Phone
- 027-59376719
- easysight2018@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.pipedetect.com/