Company Profile

Wuxi Xinchang Steel Pipe Co., LTD.

Wuxi Xinchang Steel Pipe Co., LTD. logo
Professional manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and stainless steel tubes since 1989, qualified supplier of China National Petroleum Corporation, Sedin Engineering, Lanshi Group, HTC, Hualu Engineering & Technology, Hangzhou Boiler Group, etc.
We have ISO 9001:2015, PED 2014/68/EU; ASME (TUV) Certificates, etc.
Our products are mainly used for making heat exchangers, boilers, pressure vessels, etc.

Contact Information

Address
No. 2 Chunhui Road Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu 214177 45
Phone
+8651088996288

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