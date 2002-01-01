Company Profile
Wuxi Xinchang Steel Pipe Co., LTD.
Professional manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and stainless steel tubes since 1989, qualified supplier of China National Petroleum Corporation, Sedin Engineering, Lanshi Group, HTC, Hualu Engineering & Technology, Hangzhou Boiler Group, etc.
We have ISO 9001:2015, PED 2014/68/EU; ASME (TUV) Certificates, etc.
Our products are mainly used for making heat exchangers, boilers, pressure vessels, etc.
We have ISO 9001:2015, PED 2014/68/EU; ASME (TUV) Certificates, etc.
Our products are mainly used for making heat exchangers, boilers, pressure vessels, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 2 Chunhui Road Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu 214177 45
- Phone
- +8651088996288
- Rocky@wxxc-sp.com
- Website
- http://www.wxxc-sp.com