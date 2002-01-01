Company Profile

Xcelplus International Inc

Xcelplus International Inc logo
Flextek allows cars to operate much like a flexfuel vehicle. Diesenol made from 95% ethanol will run in diesel engines.
Lubrilon used in engines, transmissions can reduce fuel consumption in the US by over 100 million barrels of fuel annually according to the US D of E

Contact Information

Address
11002 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield, VA 23071 227
Phone
804-776-7788

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