Company Profile
Xcelplus International Inc
Flextek allows cars to operate much like a flexfuel vehicle. Diesenol made from 95% ethanol will run in diesel engines.
Lubrilon used in engines, transmissions can reduce fuel consumption in the US by over 100 million barrels of fuel annually according to the US D of E
Lubrilon used in engines, transmissions can reduce fuel consumption in the US by over 100 million barrels of fuel annually according to the US D of E
Contact Information
- Address
- 11002 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield, VA 23071 227
- Phone
- 804-776-7788
- Website
- http://xcelplus.com