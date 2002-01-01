Company Profile
Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co.,Ltd
Xi'an Natural-Field Bio-technique Co., Ltd is a technology-driven enterprise, who dedicates to the research, production and selling of health-care raw material, cosmetic ingredients and plant extract.Our products warehouse and the quality controlling center is located in the Caotang Industrial Park in High-tech zone of Xi'an, China. Our products warehouse and the quality controlling center is located in the Caotang Industrial Park in High-tech zone of Xi'an, China.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5th Floor, Building B, No.57 Keji 3rd Road, Xi'an China, Xi'an, shaanxi 710065 45
- Phone
- 029-87973630
- sales@natural-field.com
- Website
- https://www.naturalfieldinc.com/