Xi'an Natural-Field Bio-technique Co., Ltd is a technology-driven enterprise, who dedicates to the research, production and selling of health-care raw material, cosmetic ingredients and plant extract.Our products warehouse and the quality controlling center is located in the Caotang Industrial Park in High-tech zone of Xi'an, China. Our products warehouse and the quality controlling center is located in the Caotang Industrial Park in High-tech zone of Xi'an, China.