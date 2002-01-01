Company Profile
Xiamen Antai New Energy Tech. Co., Ltd
The Antai solar mounting system is the result of the know-how and expertise gained through a complete production and development company Fujian Antai Aluminium Co., Ltd.
We focus on constantly improving the quality of our products and close cooperation with local EPCs and installers. Thus we are among one of the fastest growing business in providing safe and economical mounting solutions for all kinds of PV project.
We focus on constantly improving the quality of our products and close cooperation with local EPCs and installers. Thus we are among one of the fastest growing business in providing safe and economical mounting solutions for all kinds of PV project.
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 402, No.21 Wanghai Road, Software Park II Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian 361008 45
- Phone
- +86 592 5508274
- antairac@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.antaisolar.com