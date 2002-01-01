Company Profile

Xiamen Enrichsun Solar Technology Co.,Ltd.

Xiamen Enrichsun Solar Technology Co.,Ltd. logo
www.enrichsun.com
Enrichsun Solar is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of solar mounting systems,solar racking system designed according to AS/NZ1170 for Australia market . Our mounting systems appeal to PV installers in Australia and New Zealand,there are about five shipments to Australia weekly at present.Within 7 days delivery time aims at catching up your installation.

Contact Information

Address
1F,Xiaxi Road, Xiamen, Fujian 361003 45
Phone
0086 592 5778930

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