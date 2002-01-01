Xiamen G&H Electronics Co., Ltd. is a private company founded in 2002 year.Its main products are Through Hole LED, SMD LED, LED Backlight,LED Display Module and LED Lighting products.We have grown from a small workshop to a professional factory with five buildings and five main production lines with more than 11 years LED manufacturing experience.G&H LED high reputation from customers on both global and China markets.

Company website: http://www.gh-led.com/