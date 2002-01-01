Company Profile
Xiamen G&H Electronics Co., Ltd.
Xiamen G&H Electronics Co., Ltd. is a private company founded in 2002 year.Its main products are Through Hole LED, SMD LED, LED Backlight,LED Display Module and LED Lighting products.We have grown from a small workshop to a professional factory with five buildings and five main production lines with more than 11 years LED manufacturing experience.G&H LED high reputation from customers on both global and China markets.
Company website: http://www.gh-led.com/
Company website: http://www.gh-led.com/
Contact Information
- Address
- Bldg.51,Huli Industrial Park,East Coast Area,Xike,Tong'an,Xiamen,Fujian,China, xiamen, Fujian 361023 45
- Phone
- 86-0592-5719642
- ghled@jeawin.com
- Website
- http://www.gh-led.com/