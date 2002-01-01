At XIAMEN LANDEE INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. you will find an extensive range of Pipe, Valves, Flanges, Pipe Fittings, Fasteners, Gaskets and other spare parts for industrial use - more than 50 product types available in over 400 sizes and 20 materials, in fact. And our engineers work tirelessly to innovate and improve. We release one new Flow control model every month.

More than just product selection, at Xiamen Landee you will find quality, durable hardware that can stand up under the most rigorous o