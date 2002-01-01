Company Profile

Xiamen Lianbang Technology Co., Ltd.ï¼ˆTAGET Solar

Xiamen Lianbang Technology Co., Ltd.ï¼ˆTAGET Solar logo
Established in 2004, Xiamen Lianbang Technology (TARGET Solar) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in solar, wind, and storage solutions. With 20+ patents and ISO9001 certification, we offer: Lightweight Mounting: Adhesive solutions saving costs without roof reinforcement. Smart EMS: Expert management for complex grids (e.g., 20MW projects). High Returns: Delivering 15%+ ROI with professional OEM/ODM services. From Malaysia to Africa, we drive green energy.

Contact Information

Address
Unit 601, No. 69, Haijing South Road, Xiamen Area, China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone, xiamen, fujian 361026 45
Phone
19996811198

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