Xiamen Lianbang Technology Co., Ltd.ï¼ˆTAGET Solar

Established in 2004, Xiamen Lianbang Technology (TARGET Solar) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in solar, wind, and storage solutions. With 20+ patents and ISO9001 certification, we offer: Lightweight Mounting: Adhesive solutions saving costs without roof reinforcement. Smart EMS: Expert management for complex grids (e.g., 20MW projects). High Returns: Delivering 15%+ ROI with professional OEM/ODM services. From Malaysia to Africa, we drive green energy.