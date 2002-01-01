Company Profile
Xiamen Lianbang Technology Co., Ltd.ï¼ˆTAGET Solar
Established in 2004, Xiamen Lianbang Technology (TARGET Solar) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in solar, wind, and storage solutions. With 20+ patents and ISO9001 certification, we offer: Lightweight Mounting: Adhesive solutions saving costs without roof reinforcement. Smart EMS: Expert management for complex grids (e.g., 20MW projects). High Returns: Delivering 15%+ ROI with professional OEM/ODM services. From Malaysia to Africa, we drive green energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 601, No. 69, Haijing South Road, Xiamen Area, China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone, xiamen, fujian 361026 45
- Phone
- 19996811198
- ali@lianbangsolar.com
- Website
- https://www.lianbangsolar.com/