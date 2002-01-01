Company Profile

Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co.,Ltd

Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co.,Ltd logo
Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co.,Ltd located in Xiamen and established with its leading patented technology and efficient service in renewable energy industry.

We dedicate in designing and producing of solar mounting systems and related accessories. We provide mounting solutions for all kinds of solar projects, such as Rooftop, Ground, Carport, Agriculture, etc.

Pls contact leia@photons-solar.com or +86 13400722493 ( wechat/whatsapp) for more details.

Contact Information

Address
Unit 503, No. 498, Xinglin Bay Road, Jimei District, Xiamen, China, Xiamen, Fujian 361000 45
Phone
008613400722493

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