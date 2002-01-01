Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co.,Ltd located in Xiamen and established with its leading patented technology and efficient service in renewable energy industry.



We dedicate in designing and producing of solar mounting systems and related accessories. We provide mounting solutions for all kinds of solar projects, such as Rooftop, Ground, Carport, Agriculture, etc.



Pls contact leia@photons-solar.com or +86 13400722493 ( wechat/whatsapp) for more details.