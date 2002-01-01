Xiamen Starwin Solar Technology Co.,Ltd

Starwin solar specialize in producing solar racking and mounting systems



& accessories,such as solar rail,portrait beam,rail clamp,roof profile,roof hook,rail



connector,bracket,ground screw,base,module clamp,rail fixing,aluminum structure etc.They



are widely used in solar roof,carport,power plant,and solar farm.Our products have been



installed in solar projects around the world, totaling about 3,000,000KW.We often develop



new innovative products,enquiry via: sales10@starwinsolar.com.