Company Profile

Xiamen Starwin Solar Technology Co.,Ltd

Xiamen Starwin Solar Technology Co.,Ltd logo
Starwin solar specialize in producing solar racking and mounting systems

& accessories,such as solar rail,portrait beam,rail clamp,roof profile,roof hook,rail

connector,bracket,ground screw,base,module clamp,rail fixing,aluminum structure etc.They

are widely used in solar roof,carport,power plant,and solar farm.Our products have been

installed in solar projects around the world, totaling about 3,000,000KW.We often develop

new innovative products,enquiry via: sales10@starwinsolar.com.

Contact Information

Address
No. 25 Donggang South Road, Huli District, Xiamen, Outside US 316000 45
Phone
05922076011

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