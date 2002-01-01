Company Profile
Xiamen Starwin Solar Technology Co.,Ltd
Starwin solar specialize in producing solar racking and mounting systems
& accessories,such as solar rail,portrait beam,rail clamp,roof profile,roof hook,rail
connector,bracket,ground screw,base,module clamp,rail fixing,aluminum structure etc.They
are widely used in solar roof,carport,power plant,and solar farm.Our products have been
installed in solar projects around the world, totaling about 3,000,000KW.We often develop
new innovative products,enquiry via: sales10@starwinsolar.com.
& accessories,such as solar rail,portrait beam,rail clamp,roof profile,roof hook,rail
connector,bracket,ground screw,base,module clamp,rail fixing,aluminum structure etc.They
are widely used in solar roof,carport,power plant,and solar farm.Our products have been
installed in solar projects around the world, totaling about 3,000,000KW.We often develop
new innovative products,enquiry via: sales10@starwinsolar.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 25 Donggang South Road, Huli District, Xiamen, Outside US 316000 45
- Phone
- 05922076011
- sales10@starwinsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.starwinsolar.com