Xiamen Sweet Power Tech. Co., Ltd

SWT-POWER solar.we're focus on the sales,production and development of solar power protection products and service solutions. Main products including UPS, Solar Power Inverters, Hybrid System Inverters, Solar Charge Controller, Batteries, Solar Panel and Solar Power System.

Why SWT-POWER

1) Unique solar products and solution

2) High quality product positioning

3) Competitive prices

4) Strong R&D support for brands solution

5) Best aftersales service:One Choice, All Solved!

We will do our best