Company Profile

Xiamen Universe Solar Technologies Co., Ltd

Xiamen Universe Solar Technologies Co., Ltd logo
We, UISOLAR provide solar mounting system for flat roof, pitched roof, ground and customized solution.
Our mounting are accredited, of competitive price and high quality. Stock available now, can make prompt delivery.

Contact Information

Address
No. 2, Xiamei Road, Xinyang Industrial Zone, Haicang, Xiamen, Fujian 361028 45
Phone
86-592-3659753

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