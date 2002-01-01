Company Profile
Xiamen Universe Solar Technologies Co., Ltd
We, UISOLAR provide solar mounting system for flat roof, pitched roof, ground and customized solution.
Our mounting are accredited, of competitive price and high quality. Stock available now, can make prompt delivery.
Our mounting are accredited, of competitive price and high quality. Stock available now, can make prompt delivery.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 2, Xiamei Road, Xinyang Industrial Zone, Haicang, Xiamen, Fujian 361028 45
- Phone
- 86-592-3659753
- sales05@uisolar.com
- Website
- http://www.uisolar.com