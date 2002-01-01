XIAMEN XING HENGLONG LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a sino-foreign joint venture, specializing in the development and manufacturing of lighting products for over 20 years.

With the innovative achievement in the lightings, the company has been appointed as the chief editor or editor in the edition of the national or industrial standard of capacitor, control gear for HID lamps and induction lamps. The company pays great attention in the product quality.