Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd. is famous China Lightning Arrester Manufacturers and Lightning



Arrester Suppliers.Our company is concentrating on producing lightning rods, copper coated steel ground



rods, earth improving powder, ground modules, chemical electrolytic ground poles, electroplated copper



ground rods, copper bonded steel tape, ground busbars, conductor clamps, copper coated steel strand



wires, galvanized steel ground rods, exothermic welding molds and powder,Lightning