Company Profile
Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd.
Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd. is famous China Lightning Arrester Manufacturers and Lightning
Arrester Suppliers.Our company is concentrating on producing lightning rods, copper coated steel ground
rods, earth improving powder, ground modules, chemical electrolytic ground poles, electroplated copper
ground rods, copper bonded steel tape, ground busbars, conductor clamps, copper coated steel strand
wires, galvanized steel ground rods, exothermic welding molds and powder,Lightning
Arrester Suppliers.Our company is concentrating on producing lightning rods, copper coated steel ground
rods, earth improving powder, ground modules, chemical electrolytic ground poles, electroplated copper
ground rods, copper bonded steel tape, ground busbars, conductor clamps, copper coated steel strand
wires, galvanized steel ground rods, exothermic welding molds and powder,Lightning
Contact Information
- Address
- Huluao village, qixing street, xinchang county,Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China, zhejiang, china 312000 45
- Phone
- 86-575-86289600
- norman@zjshibang.com
- Website
- http://www.zjshibang.com