Company Profile

Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd.

Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd. logo
Xinchang Shibang New Material Co., Ltd. is famous China Lightning Arrester Manufacturers and Lightning

Arrester Suppliers.Our company is concentrating on producing lightning rods, copper coated steel ground

rods, earth improving powder, ground modules, chemical electrolytic ground poles, electroplated copper

ground rods, copper bonded steel tape, ground busbars, conductor clamps, copper coated steel strand

wires, galvanized steel ground rods, exothermic welding molds and powder,Lightning

Contact Information

Address
Huluao village, qixing street, xinchang county,Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China, zhejiang, china 312000 45
Phone
86-575-86289600

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