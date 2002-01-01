Company Profile
Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd.
We mainly produce mounting systems for your open field solar plants and installations. Such as:
Ground Mounting System
Pole Mounting System
Tracking Mounting System
We also manufacture steel tower/tube for Wind Turbine and large road light pole.
Ground Mounting System
Pole Mounting System
Tracking Mounting System
We also manufacture steel tower/tube for Wind Turbine and large road light pole.
Contact Information
- Address
- Xuzhou Economic Development Zone, Xuzhou, Jiangsu 221000 45
- Phone
- 86-187-96228582
- Website
- http://www.sinoremarkable.com