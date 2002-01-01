Company Profile

Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd. logo
We mainly produce mounting systems for your open field solar plants and installations. Such as:
Ground Mounting System
Pole Mounting System
Tracking Mounting System
We also manufacture steel tower/tube for Wind Turbine and large road light pole.

Contact Information

Address
Xuzhou Economic Development Zone, Xuzhou, Jiangsu 221000 45
Phone
86-187-96228582

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