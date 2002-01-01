Company Profile
Y9 Electric Los Angeles
Y9 Electric Services provides excellence in electrical repairs, electrical systems, routine service work and entire residential electrical service and commercial electrical service installations. We have proudly served our customers with thousands of electrical services throughout Los Angeles, CA, and its surrounding areas, for over 10 years.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7619 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, Ca 90036 227
- Phone
- 818-937-4184
- Website
- http://y9electric.com