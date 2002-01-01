YANMAR America

The YANMAR mCHP unit delivers constant heating and electric power while providing complete environmental comfort. The YANMAR systems utilizes up to 88% versus 49% from traditional "from-the-grid" sources. This provides significant energy savings year after year. With the YANMAR mCHP Black-Out Start (BOS) model, no matter how bad the weather is outside your YANMAR mCHP will continue to provide heat, electricity and hot water when the traditional grid system goes out.