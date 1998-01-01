Yanshan Shengji Pipe Fittings Manufacture Co., Ltd. was established in 1998 and is located in the pipeline equipment manufacturing base in China - Hebei Yanshan. Our company integrates production, processing, marketing and trading in one enterprise. Our main products are steel pipe fittings and concrete pump accessories. To the North is the capital of Beijing and to the east is Tianjin Xingang, the strategic location lays a solid foundation for the development of enterprise.