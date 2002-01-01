Yaskawa - Solectria Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yaskawa America, Inc., is the 2nd largest commercial inverter manufacturer in the U.S. Solectria's products include 3.8 to 750 kW inverters, string combiners and web-based monitoring for all size solar systems. Solectria is backed by over 100 years of power electronics and inverter experience. PV System owners, developers and EPCs rely on the high performance, reliability and bankability of Yaskawa - Solectria Solar.