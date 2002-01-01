Company Profile
Yates & Associates Public Relations & Marketing
Yates & Associates provides public relations, marketing, website design, video production and crisis communications for businesses in the alterntive energy sector. Client expertise ranges from biofuel to greening in place. We place clients in favorable positions for regulators and buyers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 506 S. Federal Hwy, Ste. 202, Stuart, Florida 34994 227
- Phone
- 772.463.8152
- Sam@YatesPRO.com
- Website
- http://www.YatesPRO.com