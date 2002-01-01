Company Profile

Yates & Associates Public Relations & Marketing

Yates & Associates Public Relations & Marketing logo
Yates & Associates provides public relations, marketing, website design, video production and crisis communications for businesses in the alterntive energy sector. Client expertise ranges from biofuel to greening in place. We place clients in favorable positions for regulators and buyers.

Contact Information

Address
506 S. Federal Hwy, Ste. 202, Stuart, Florida 34994 227
Phone
772.463.8152

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