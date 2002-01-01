Yempretz Nig Ltd is an indegenous company providing alternative power solutions for homes, Hospitals and offices in Nigeria. We intend to broading our horizon and expand the scope of our operations & services in Africa by providing easy access to affordable energy which has hitherto elluded our communities.

We seek partneship with reputable organization desiring responsible and trustworthy partnership in the area of solar module installation, wind energy and inverter installations in Africa