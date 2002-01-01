yinovacenter

(New York, USA - 27th March,2010) When Western specialists first saw Chinese doctors inserting needles into their patients, they merely scoffed at its seemingly ridiculous nature. For some, it is just pure Eastern superstition. To others, it is like witchcraft.

For thousands of years, though, the Chinese have used acupuncture to relieve a variety of ailments. Since the late 20th century, many scientific studies have validated the efficacy of acupuncture in treating many medical conditions. The