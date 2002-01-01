Yokogawa Corporation of America is the North American division of $4 billion Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a global leader in the manufacture and supply of instrumentation, process control and automation solutions. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Yokogawa Corporation of America offers a variety of clients with leading products on the market as analyzers, flowmeters, transmitters, controllers, recorders, data acquisition products, measuring instruments, distributed control systems, and more. For more information about Yokogawa, please visit our website www.yokogawa.com/us.