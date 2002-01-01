Yotta Energy

Yotta is the leading-edge solar storage solution. We simplify the solar storage process through decentralized, panel-level storage and optimize your energy efficiency with intelligent software.



Through our flagship product, SolarLEAFâ„¢, we've pioneered a modular storage solution with smart thermal regulation that seamlessly integrates behind each photovoltaic (PV) panel while maximizing the life and performance of the battery. Unlike fixed storage centers, SolarLEAF allows you to expand the development of solar + storage microgrids in minutes.