Company Profile
Yueqing Sandi Electric Co., Ltd
Sandi Electric Co., Ltd specialized in the new energy source and electrical source scientific research, development, manufacture and service had surpasses for 15 years of electrical source field; which recognized by widely customers according to entirely varieties, high quality and service first. At present, the researched products by our company basically contain the best product at home and abroad, which delegated the top level of electrical source manufacture all over the world. The main prod
Contact Information
- Address
- Lvao Industrial Zone Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang 325604 45
- Phone
- 86-13858880682
- zjsandi@sandi.cc
- Website
- http://www.lgis.cc