Yuhuan Jinyi Hardware Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer dedicated to producing high-quality hardware solutions. Established in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown into a reliable supplier for both domestic and international markets. They specialize in a wide range of products including pipe clamps, brackets, floor drains, shower channel drains, valves, and manifolds, all crafted from durable materials such as stainless steel, brass, aluminum, and steel.