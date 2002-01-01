Company Profile
Yuhuan JINYI Hardware Co.,Ltd.
Yuhuan Jinyi Hardware Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer dedicated to producing high-quality hardware solutions. Established in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown into a reliable supplier for both domestic and international markets. They specialize in a wide range of products including pipe clamps, brackets, floor drains, shower channel drains, valves, and manifolds, all crafted from durable materials such as stainless steel, brass, aluminum, and steel.
Contact Information
- Address
- 210 Jinhai Avenue, Lupu Economic Development Zone, Yuhuan City, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, Taizhou, Zhejiang 318000 45
- Phone
- 18967666977
- jsy@yh-jinyi.com
- Website
- https://www.yh-jinyi.com/