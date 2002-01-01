Company Profile
YUNASKO
YUNASKO is currently the global technology leader in the field of high-power carbon-carbon ultracapacitors and lithium-ion capacitors. YUNASKO is headquartered in London, UK, where all intellectual property is managed. Management and technical teams are based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Main expertise of YUNASKO technical team includes electrochemistry, material science, process engineering, and electrical system design.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3rd floor, 207, Regent Street, London, London W1B 3HH, 226
- Phone
- +44 20 3318 2466
- info@yunasko.com
- Website
- http://yunasko.com