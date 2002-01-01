Company Profile
ZAF Energy Systems
ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation battery technologies that use sustainable, non-toxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include a nickel zinc (NiZn) chemistry and a zinc air chemistry, both of which deliver the highest power and energy density of any battery system in their class. ZAF's rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 600 Windmill Dr A, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 227
- Phone
- (406) 892-1144
- zaf@mercomcapital.com
- Website
- http://zafsys.com/