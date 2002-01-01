Company Profile
Zenergy Tech Co., Ltd.
Zenergy focuses on micro-gird solutions and fully integrated renewable energy for industry, resorts, islands and no electricity area to significantly reduce the energy cost and carbon footprint of our clients.
Zenergy is committed to offer stable, renewable and environmental-friendly energy, as well as upgrade existed energy patterns to rise power efficiency and system reliability for our customers.
Zenergy is committed to offer stable, renewable and environmental-friendly energy, as well as upgrade existed energy patterns to rise power efficiency and system reliability for our customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 32 Jinyuan Road, Daxing District, Beijing, China, Beijing, Beijing 102628 45
- Phone
- 13146964155
- eyon.shan@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.zenergytech.com/