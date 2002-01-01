We re the lcading gioal supierofoding house that combie R&.D, manufactrer,sales, and sevice forfoling residenta ouse,foding mobile house, and folding site house.

Thecompay provdes a ioe ane f fying husin ,ier mve yeas ofreseach,the company has launcted a fodng housesialeforthegfotal ding whichas many palens and , ows 10R3D eperts ,has cutstanding suppychan mangement an thas agreat poucton capact in our facoy it has one R&D cenr