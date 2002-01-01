Company Profile

Zhejiang Dingzhen Building Materials Technology Co

Zhejiang Dingzhen Building Materials Technology Co logo
Zhejiang Dingzhen Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd is located in coastal city Donggang Industrial Zone, Sanmen, Taizhou. Plant area is more than 20,000Square Meters. Yearly sales volume is RMB80 million. We are the leading company for professional manufacture of stone coated metal roof tiles.The company is comprised of research and design, manufacture and sales. With advanced production equipment, science managing system, mature production process, strict inspection method, systematic afte

Contact Information

Address
Silin-donggang Industrial District, Sanmen County, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province,China, Zhejiang, Zhejiang 318000 45
Phone
0086-576-88939999

Social Media