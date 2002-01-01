Zhejiang Dingzhen Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd is located in coastal city Donggang Industrial Zone, Sanmen, Taizhou. Plant area is more than 20,000Square Meters. Yearly sales volume is RMB80 million. We are the leading company for professional manufacture of stone coated metal roof tiles.The company is comprised of research and design, manufacture and sales. With advanced production equipment, science managing system, mature production process, strict inspection method, systematic afte