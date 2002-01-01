Company Profile
Zhejiang Geya Electrical Co., Ltd
We are a technology-based private enterprise that integrates research and development, production, sales, and service. We focus on independent research and development of low-voltage electrical appliances and automation control products. The company's products involve various low-voltage electrical appliances and automation control products, distribution boxes and related accessories.For more,visit:https://www.geya.net/
Contact Information
- Address
- 2442 Willis Avenue, Deltona, Florida 32738 227
- Phone
- +86 13757751472
- aurora@cngeya.com
- Website
- http://www.geya.net/