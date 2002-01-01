Company Profile

Zhejiang Geya Electrical Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Geya Electrical Co., Ltd logo
We are a technology-based private enterprise that integrates research and development, production, sales, and service. We focus on independent research and development of low-voltage electrical appliances and automation control products. The company's products involve various low-voltage electrical appliances and automation control products, distribution boxes and related accessories.For more,visit:https://www.geya.net/

Contact Information

Address
2442 Willis Avenue, Deltona, Florida 32738 227
Phone
+86 13757751472

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