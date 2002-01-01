Company Profile
Zhejiang Huaneng Micro Bearing Co., Ltd.
At Zhejiang Huaneng Micro Bearing Co., Ltd., we specialize in the production of precision bearing pulleys designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of mechanical systems. Our cutting-edge bearing pulleys integrate high-quality rolling-element bearings within a robust pulley design, ensuring smooth, low-friction motion in a variety of industrial applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 118, Development Road, Wengyang Industrial Zone, Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, China, Yueqing, æµ™æ±Ÿ 31300 45
- Phone
- 18957067995
- da8034790@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.hunepulley.com/