We, Zhejiang jiede Pipeline industry co., ltd., are a professional stainless steel butt welding pipe fittings manufacturer. Our main products are elbows, tees, reducers, stub ends, collars, flanges and so on. We have more than 130 employees in our company, and our working area is about 9600 square meters. Our production capacity is about 15 millions USD for a year. We also have got the ISO9001:2008 and PED/AD2000-W0 certification.



For now, we have exported our goods to USA, Italy, France, Brasil, Taiwan, and so on. We can supply you good quality pipe fittings with reasonable prices.



Looking forward to building good business relationships with you.