Zhejiang Jinxia New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

We are recognized and renowned for our hi-tech functional yarns, such as "dope dyed negative oxygen ion polyester yarn", "dope dyed fine denier cooling polyester yarn", "dope dyed fancy multi-color polyester yarn" , " dope dyed fire retardant polyester yarn"etc. Our products are widely applied in textile fabrics, embroidery, label, decoration, braid, jacquard, knitting, home textile, clothes, shoes, hat, carpet, curtain, scarf, bag, towel, gloves, socks, etc.