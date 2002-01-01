Company Profile
Zhejiang Jinxia New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
We are recognized and renowned for our hi-tech functional yarns, such as "dope dyed negative oxygen ion polyester yarn", "dope dyed fine denier cooling polyester yarn", "dope dyed fancy multi-color polyester yarn" , " dope dyed fire retardant polyester yarn"etc. Our products are widely applied in textile fabrics, embroidery, label, decoration, braid, jacquard, knitting, home textile, clothes, shoes, hat, carpet, curtain, scarf, bag, towel, gloves, socks, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3528, Jianan Road, Tongyuan Town, Haiyan County, Zhejiang Province, 314306, China, Haiyan County, Zhejiang Province 314306 227
- Phone
- 86-573-86950079
- info@jinxiagroup.com
- Website
- http://www.jinxiafiber.com/