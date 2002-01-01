Company Profile

Zhejiang Naishi Valve Co.

Naishi Valve Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in R&D and production of ball valves. Based in the heart of the valve industry, Naishi is known for quality and innovation. With advanced manufacturing and strict QC, we deliver high-performance, reliable fluid-control solutions worldwide for oil, gas, chemical, power, metallurgy, marine and LNG.

Contact Information

Address
Dongou Industrial Zone, Oubei Street, Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province 325100 45
Phone
+86-15727968392

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