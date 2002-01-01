Company Profile
Zhejiang Naishi Valve Co.
Naishi Valve Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in R&D and production of ball valves. Based in the heart of the valve industry, Naishi is known for quality and innovation. With advanced manufacturing and strict QC, we deliver high-performance, reliable fluid-control solutions worldwide for oil, gas, chemical, power, metallurgy, marine and LNG.
Contact Information
- Address
- Dongou Industrial Zone, Oubei Street, Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province 325100 45
- Phone
- +86-15727968392
- pvu70051@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.ncevalve.com