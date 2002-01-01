Company Profile

Zhejiang Onero Valve Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Onero Valve Co., Ltd. logo
Zhejiang Onero Valve Co., Ltd. is a valve manufacturer that enjoys great reputation in ball valves, gate valves, check valves, globe valves, y-strainers research, development, production and sale. Valves made by Onero are professional, sophisticated and superb. Our production process strictly total quality control system for perfect valves.

Contact Information

Address
No.2 East Xiangyang Road, Yongjia, Zhejiang 325102 45
Phone
+86-0577-67350899

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