Zhejiang Shentai Solar Energy Co., Ltd.

Shentai Solar is professional in research and application of solar energy and manufacture of all kinds of solar water heaters such as heat pipe collector, split pressurized system, thermosyphon system and evacuated tubes etc. We are an ISO9001 and SGS certificated company, and we had acquired the EN12975-1,2, Solar Keymark, SRCC certificate.. Our production line includes over fifty working procedures, and we manipulate strictly under the measure requirements and working order.