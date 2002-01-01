Company Profile
Zhejiang Yaang Pipe Industry Co., Limited
Established in 2008, Zhejiang Yaang Pipe Industry Co., Limited is a professional organizer and one-stop-shop supplier for steel piping system products, including steel pipe and tube, forged flange and fittings, butt-welding pipe fittings, elbow, tee, reducer, stub end, gaskets, fasteners, valves, Sanitary Services etc. in China. We have devoted to providing the best solutions of steel materials and industrial equipment for our respected customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Longwan District, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China., Wenzhou, Zhejiang 325025 45
- Phone
- +86-18267732328
- sales@yaang.com
- Website
- http://www.yaang.com