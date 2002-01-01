Company Profile
Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd
Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of a variety of motorcycles, electric bikes, auto parts, garden equipments, and other products.Our motorcycle seat mat is located in 104 highway, Daixi Town, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, where is 1 hour away from Hangzhou, 2 hours away from Nanjing, and 2.5 hours away from Shanghai.
Contact Information
- Address
- Daixi Town Huzhou,Zhejiang,China, Huzhou, Huzhou 313023 45
- Phone
- 86-572-3981419
- admin@zhenhuagm.com
- Website
- https://www.zhenhuagm.com/