Company Profile

Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd

Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd logo
Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of a variety of motorcycles, electric bikes, auto parts, garden equipments, and other products.Our motorcycle seat mat is located in 104 highway, Daixi Town, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, where is 1 hour away from Hangzhou, 2 hours away from Nanjing, and 2.5 hours away from Shanghai.

Contact Information

Address
Daixi Town Huzhou,Zhejiang,China, Huzhou, Huzhou 313023 45
Phone
86-572-3981419

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