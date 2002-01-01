Company Profile

ZHOUSHAN BATTEN MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

ZHOUSHAN BATTEN MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD logo
Zhoushan Batten Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd is professional manufacture of screw barrel for plastic & rubber machinery.
Professional experience on processing and designing,we can supply nitrided,chrome plating,stainless steel, bimetallic and surface spraying technology treatment for different demands .

ZHOUSHAN BATTEN MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Add:No.5#,1st Branch,Lingang 2nd road,Shuangqiao Industry Zone,Dinghai District, Zhoushan City,Zhejiang Province,China

URL:https://www.batten-mach

Contact Information

Address
No.5#,1st Branch,Lingang 2nd road,Shuangqiao Industry Zone,Dinghai District, Zhoushan City,Zhejiang, zhejiang, china 312000 45
Phone
86-0580-8015962

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