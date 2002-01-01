Zhoushan Batten Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd is professional manufacture of screw barrel for plastic & rubber machinery.

Professional experience on processing and designing,we can supply nitrided,chrome plating,stainless steel, bimetallic and surface spraying technology treatment for different demands .



ZHOUSHAN BATTEN MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD



Add:No.5#,1st Branch,Lingang 2nd road,Shuangqiao Industry Zone,Dinghai District, Zhoushan City,Zhejiang Province,China



URL:https://www.batten-mach