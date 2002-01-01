Company Profile

ZHUHAI LTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

ZHUHAI LTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD logo
Zhuhai Ltech Technology Co., Ltd. Is a high-tech company which is dedicated to develop LED controller series independently.

We're the leading company in China who has engaged the first in the R & D of LED lighting control technology. With 13 years' experience in LED field and powerful R & D capability, "LTECH" product has been enjoying a high reputation among valued customers worldwidely.

Contact Information

Address
15th Building, No.3, Pingdong 6th Road, Nanping Technical Industrial Park, Zhuhai, Guangdong 519060 45
Phone
+86-756-6208823

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