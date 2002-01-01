Company Profile
ZHUHAI LTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Zhuhai Ltech Technology Co., Ltd. Is a high-tech company which is dedicated to develop LED controller series independently.
We're the leading company in China who has engaged the first in the R & D of LED lighting control technology. With 13 years' experience in LED field and powerful R & D capability, "LTECH" product has been enjoying a high reputation among valued customers worldwidely.
We're the leading company in China who has engaged the first in the R & D of LED lighting control technology. With 13 years' experience in LED field and powerful R & D capability, "LTECH" product has been enjoying a high reputation among valued customers worldwidely.
Contact Information
- Address
- 15th Building, No.3, Pingdong 6th Road, Nanping Technical Industrial Park, Zhuhai, Guangdong 519060 45
- Phone
- +86-756-6208823
- 005@ltechonline.com
- Website
- http://www.ltechonline.com/